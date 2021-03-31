A Redmond man was sentenced this week to nearly four years in prison for having numerous images of child pornography.
Joshua Shipman, 45, was arrested in August 2019 after the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children.
A grand jury originally charged Shipman with 19 counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
Through a search warrant, police officers read exchanges Shipman had online with a Coquille woman about sexually abusing children. The conversations were described as “incredibly graphic” in the sentencing memo from the state, which sought a sentence of 45 months in prison for Shipman.
“The two spoke about their desire to sexually abuse children and discussed times they have abused children,” wrote Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Matt Nelson.
In February, Shipman pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. He was sentenced Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court to 45 months in prison to be followed by three years post-prison supervision.
The woman Shipman wrote to, Patricia Anne Mueth, 34, was arrested and charged with seven criminal counts for allegedly sexually abusing a young relative and a dog and filming the alleged abuse. That case in Coos County remains active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.