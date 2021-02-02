A Redmond man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl younger than 11 for more than four years.
Cody Owen Hough-Nielsen, 31, came to court Tuesday having entered an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one of coercion. An Alford plea enables a defendant to accept responsibility for a crime and be convicted for it, without specifically admitting guilt.
Deschutes County Circuit Judge Ray Crutchley went along with the terms of a plea deal involving several sentences that will run consecutively.
“Good luck to you, sir. That’s all for today,” Crutchley told the defendant at the end of the swift-moving sentencing hearing.
Hough-Nielsen was arrested in September 2018 after a girl who lived in his home confided to police that he had abused her in different ways numerous times from May 2014 to June 2018, when she was between the ages of 7 and 10, prosecutor Stacy Neil told the court.
“She reported that he threatened to hurt her mother if she told anyone about this,” Neil said.
The victim, now 13, and her mother both did not wish to attend the sentencing or provide statements, Neil said.
Hough-Nielsen also declined to speak, though his attorney, Karla Nash, said he maintains he did not sexually abuse the girl.
Nash told the judge her client felt his chances at trial were dim due to his arrest record, which features several low-level juvenile arrests followed by a major one in 2005, when he was 16. That case horrified the Redmond community and received ample coverage in the press.
On Dec. 12 of that year, Hough-Nielsen, then 16, and two other boys broke into a Redmond couple’s home picked at random while skipping school. They ransacked the house and burned it down almost completely. Before dousing the inside in gasoline and making off with guns and jewelry, the trio shot three of six pets in the house, two dogs and a cat. Two other cats died of smoke inhalation.
Hough-Nielsen was charged as an adult, convicted of 23 of 24 counts and sentenced to serve 7½ years in custody.
