A 31-year-old Redmond millwright was killed Sunday in a land kiteboarding accident at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
Zackary Hannan started kiteboarding — an extreme sport also called landboarding — about a year ago.
Kiteboarding involves being strapped to a wheeled board and pulled across the ground by a kite.
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Hannan went to the fairgrounds on Airport Way to take advantage of this weekend’s high winds, according to Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers.
“He was nearly prepped and ready to start,” Chambers said. “He had strapped into his kite but had not yet secured his helmet to his head.”
A gust of wind picked up Hannan’s kite, which pulled Hannan into the air about 30 feet. He fell to the ground, striking his head on the asphalt parking lot below.
Hannan was taken to St. Charles Bend where he underwent surgery for severe head injuries. He died around 5 in the evening.
Redmond Police ruled the event an accident.
Hannan was born in Kansas and grew up in Redmond after moving there at an early age. He had a brother, Dakota, two years younger.
Hannan attended Redmond High School and had recently completed a millwright apprenticeship.
He was an “adrenaline junkie” and experienced outdoor adventurist, though kiteboarding was a new interest for him, his stepfather, Dan Nicholson, said.
Hannan loved four-wheeling, trucks and his pitbull, Boss.
Nicholson, a Redmond real estate agent, married Hannan’s mother when Hannan was 14.
At the time, Nicholson ran an auto dealership. He and his stepson were different in many ways, but they bonded over cars.
Hannan was mechanically inclined and loved working with his hands, his stepfather said. He could often be found in the dealership’s mechanic shop.
“Any chance to get his head under a hood, he’d take it,” Nicholson said.
Hannan’s family will likely hold a small celebration of life at his mother’s house in Mill City, Nicholson said.
“Zack was always full of life and a very hard worker,” Nicholson said. “He was just a good ol’ boy. He’d be the first one to tell you he’s a redneck and proud of it.”
