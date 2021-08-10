A Redmond man faces dozens of charges in Crook and Deschutes counties, including allegations he stole vehicles from the U.S. National Guard's Biak Training Center in Powell Butte.
Brandon Ray William Hougham was indicted on a 14-count indictment in May in Deschutes County Circuit Court then transferred to Prineville, where he faces 12 counts in a separate indictment in Crook County Circuit Court.
Hougham, 32, is accused in Crook County of breaking into a building at the National Guard training facility at 8540 SW Cavalry Way in Powell Butte, causing more than $1,000 in damage and stealing a Ford F-350 pickup, cargo trailer and Polaris ATV belonging to the Oregon Military Department on April 24. The truck and ATV are both valued at more than $10,000.
In Deschutes County, Hougham is accused of breaking into a dwelling on SE Franklin Street and stealing two handguns and a grill. He also faces two weapons charges because he's forbidden from possessing firearms as a condition of a restraining order against him, according to the indictment.
He was charged by a grand jury in Deschutes County on May 6, and in Crook County on June 10. He's pleaded not guilty in Crook County and is scheduled to enter a plea in Deschutes County in September.
He's currently listed as an inmate of the Crook County jail.
The district attorneys in Crook and Deschutes counties declined to comment, as did the public defenders representing Hougham.
