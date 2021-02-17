A Redmond man was charged Wednesday with five felonies for allegedly sexually abusing a girl younger than 12.
Adam Gordon Lovett, 35, was arraigned in Deschutes County Circuit Court on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. He was listed as an inmate of the Deschutes County jail with no bail amount set.
According to Lovett's indictment, he abused a girl over three dates in 2020 — July 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 25. On Tuesday, a grand jury approved the current charges against him.
A judge earlier approved an order forbidding Lovett from attempting to contact the alleged victim, who is referred in court records by her initials.
He has a plea hearing scheduled for next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.