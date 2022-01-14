Deschutes county courthouse
Buy Now

Deschutes County Courthouse and Justice Center

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

A Redmond man has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes for an alleged shooting Thursday in Redmond that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 2900 block of SW Canal Boulevard, according to Redmond Police.

Officers allege Joshua Daniel LaForest used a handgun to shoot Joshua Fischer and left before police arrived. Another victim is mentioned in court documents: Jacob Paul Ellis.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the state alleges LaForest was in a dispute with a person and attempted to shoot the person but missed and struck Fischer.

Hummel would not confirm if the intended target was Ellis, but said LaForest and Fischer know each other.

Following the shooting, Fischer was taken by ambulance St. Charles Bend and by Friday, police say he was in fair condition.

LaForest, 45, was picked up by police around 1:40 a.m. Friday at the Holiday Hotel.

He was arraigned in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office is seeking eight charges against him: two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two of menacing, two of unlawful use of a weapon and one each of first-degree assault and attempted first-degree assault.

Attempted murder and first-degree assault are Measure 11 offenses, subject to mandatory minimum sentencing in Oregon.

At the time of his arrest, LaForest had a warrant in another county, according to police.

He’s being held in Deschutes County jail.

He was assigned a public defender to represent him. No court date was listed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0325,

gandrews@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.