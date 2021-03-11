A Redmond man faces 21 felony child sex abuse counts involving the same alleged victim.
Thomas Whitelaw, 34, appeared Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court to be arraigned on an amended indictment recently approved by a grand jury. The indictment alleges Whitelaw committed first-degree acts of rape, sodomy and sex abuse, as well as incest, from June 2014 until Feb. 1.
Whitelaw was arrested Feb. 10 on suspicion of 12 charges, but a grand jury approved a new charging document with additional charges earlier this month. He's scheduled to enter a plea May 11.
Whitelaw is represented by attorney Karla Nash.
