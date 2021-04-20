A Redmond man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and is being held on a $150,000 bond after a man’s body was discovered Sunday in a campground northwest of Terrebonne.
Honorio Huerta-Vasquez, 35, was arrested Monday and arraigned Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. He was being held Tuesday afternoon in the Jefferson County jail.
The victim, Edgar Morales, was found dead next to a truck with a gunshot wound at the Skull Hollow Campground off SE Lone Pine Road, said Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins.
Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche sought a judge’s approval to seal documents in the case because he said release of the information could jeopardize an ongoing investigation. On Tuesday, a judge approved the request.
Huerta-Vasquez is represented by Bend attorney Ricky Nelson, who declined to comment.
Heurta-Vasquez is scheduled to be arraigned on an indictment Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.