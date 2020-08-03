A Redmond Fred Meyer employee who allegedly shoved a Trump supporter has been charged with harassment.
Daniel Kaough, 51, reportedly intervened in a dispute between Redmond man Dobbs Pressley and two young women, District Attorney John Hummel said Monday.
On July 17, Pressley was gassing up his vehicle, which is adorned with numerous stickers and placards showing his support for President Donald Trump, when the women started yelling at him, according to Hummel.
Kaough got between them, shoved Pressley, 59, and challenged him to a fight, according to the district attorney's office.
Kaough is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 28.
“Everyone needs to exhale,” Hummel said in a statement. ‘Tensions are spun up tighter than a drum right now, and it’s starting to play out on our streets. Preach, protest, advocate, cajole, criticize: I’ll fight for your right to do so. Commit a crime during your advocacy and I won’t hesitate to charge you with a crime.”
