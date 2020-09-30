A Redmond man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting that took place Saturday morning.
Redmond Police officers took Carlos Manuel Lopez, 55, into custody around 6:43 a.m. outside the Redmond Grocery Outlet on NW 6th Street. He was the primary suspect in the weekend shooting and was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to an earlier release by the Redmond Police Department asking for the public’s help locating Lopez.
The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Charles Redmond before being airlifted to St. Charles Bend with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Lopez is currently in Deschutes County jail with bail set at $70,000. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He has yet to be charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.