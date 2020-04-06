A Redmond man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder in a shooting Saturday night south of Bend.
Cody Tanner Colton, 23, was being held Monday without bail at the Deschutes County jail. He also faces counts of first-degree assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating his parole.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a report of a shooting with injuries on Cottonwood Road between U.S. Highway 97 and Sunriver. Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He was taken to St. Charles Bend. As of Monday, his identity had still not been released.
Detectives identified Colton as a suspect and traced him to a Redmond residence on SW 27th Street. Authorities were gathering outside the home to serve a search warrant when Colton was seen leaving on foot.
Two members of the Deschutes County SWAT team approached him and used a stun grenade to distract him before making the arrest.
Colton was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
