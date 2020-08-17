A Redmond man made his first court appearance Monday for allegedly stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death.
Clinton Kevin Holland, 61, appeared by video in Deschutes County Circuit Court more than a month after police allege he killed his former girlfriend and fled north in her vehicle.
Holland is accused of intentionally killing Nicole Durham Jakubek, 54, whose body was discovered by police July 5 in her northeast Redmond home after relatives failed to hear from her.
"Defendant broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stabbed her to death and fled to Hood River," said prosecutor Stacy Neil.
Holland was arrested the next day in Hood River County after crashing a car police say belonged to Jakubek. The crash injured two people. He was being held in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility when he was served an indictment alleging murder in Deschutes County.
Jakubek’s son, Marshall Beaudoin, told The Bulletin that Holland had been violent with his mother on at least one occasion and his behavior was becoming more erratic. Police were called to her house numerous times prior to her death with the result typically being that Holland was removed from the property but not arrested.
The two had dated for between six and seven months and ended with Jakubek leaving Holland due to his addiction issues, Beaudoin said.
Holland is further charged with 10 crimes in Hood River County, including five felonies, related to his alleged flight from the law in Jakubek's vehicle. The charges include DUI, criminal mischief and second-degree assault.
