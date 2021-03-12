A Redmond man is suspected of sexually abusing two girls over an 11-year period.
Shane Darrell Kimball, 53, was arraigned Friday on 35 criminal counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of two girls from April 2006 to July 2017.
He's being held without bail at the Deschutes County jail.
Kimball is charged with nine counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of first-degree rape, 13 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four of second-degree sodomy and one of strangulation.
He has a plea hearing scheduled April 2.
Kimball has worked in Redmond as a handyman and in manufacturing, according to Bulletin archives.
