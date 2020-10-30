A Redmond developer awaiting trial on rape charges is now under investigation for allegedly using a secret recording of confidential plea negotiations to convince his accuser to recant.
Miguel Segoviano, 50, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2019, on suspicion of 22 counts of various forms of sexual abuse of a minor from 2010 to 2015. A 21-year-old woman had told police they'd had a sexual relationship starting when she was 13 and worked assisting him in his numerous business ventures.
His trial in Deschutes County Circuit Court, delayed numerous times, is now scheduled for December, though he may soon face new charges, recently unsealed court documents show.
Segoviano was a real estate developer and landlord to numerous residential and commercial properties in Central Oregon, including the Old Madras Hotel, which he purchased in 2013. Starting around 2009, He also operated successful insulation and construction businesses in Redmond.
Segoviano has pleaded not guilty. His criminal attorney, Celia Howes, did not return a call seeking comment.
Segoviano's victim has also filed a $4 million sexual harassment lawsuit against him in Multnomah County Circuit Court. In court filings he has sought to delay the suit for up to two years or the conclusion of his criminal case.
A settlement conference in that lawsuit was held in July in Deschutes County. In attendance were attorneys associated with both Segoviano's criminal and civil cases, as well as Segoviano and Judge William Sullivan, who was serving as mediator. The alleged victim was not present.
The victim recently told a prosecutor her mother had played for her an audio clip from the settlement conference purporting to show people laughing at the young accuser, according to court documents filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court. The prosecutor contacted Redmond Police Department, which began investigating possible crimes by Segoviano and the mother.
According to Redmond Lt. Aaron Wells, the woman's mother caught up with her daughter at a party and played the recording for her, court documents show. She told the young woman to "stop with this because nobody believes you ... Everyone is laughing at you."
On the recording, several people laugh when someone says, "When someone tells you it's not about the money, it's about the money," according to Wells.
"After hearing what she heard, (the woman) got upset about the mediation and mediator," Wells wrote in a court document. "(The woman) said I know myself and they don't know what really happened."
Since the alleged confidential recording came to light, four of Segoviano's criminal and civil attorneys have dropped him as a client.
