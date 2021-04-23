A Redmond man accused of killing another man pleaded not guilty Friday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, and was released from custody after posting bail.
Honorio Huerta-Vasquez, 31, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Edgar Morales, 30.
Following the hearing, he paid 10% of his $150,000 bond and was released from the Jefferson County jail.
Huera-Vasquez's indictment and other documents in the case are sealed on a judge's order but Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche has said Morales was discovered dead with a bullet wound next to his truck at the Skull Hollow Campground outside Terrebonne on Sunday.
Huerta-Vasquez was charged in a new indictment Thursday. He faces two additional charges: negligent wounding of another and tampering with physical evidence, both misdemeanors.
