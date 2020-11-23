A 21-year-old Redmond man who downloaded more than 1,000 depictions of child pornography was spared prison Monday in part because it's thought an institution would do him no good.
Instead, Wyatt Anthony Carrell must comply with the conditions of a plea deal, including keeping up with sex offender treatment and avoiding the internet, or else serve five years with the Department of Corrections.
“It was not an easy decision to make,” said prosecutor Rosalie Beaumont at Carrell’s sentencing hearing in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Monday. “The question is, is sending him to prison right now going to be the best thing for the community?”
Carrell was arrested in April 2019 after local police were tipped off by the National Crimes Against Children task force.
Searches of Carrell's electronic devices revealed that between October 2018 and April 2019, he downloaded more than 1,000 images and videos of sexual abuse of children as young as 10.
At the time, Carrell was a swim instructor at Sunriver Aquatic Recreation Center and authorities were concerned he might have abused children through that position. Police had discovered recorded conversations with other users of child pornography. In one, he talked about being a swim instructor and how he was “constantly” touching young boys, Beaumont said.
Police put out a call for possible victims to come forward. A former high school classmate confided a sexual relationship with Carrell when the boy was 15 and Carrell was 18. For that relationship, Carrell was charged this year in a separate case.
Beaumont said the results of a psychosexual evaluation revealed Carrell "never had a chance.” He started viewing pornography at age 10, which warped his views on sexuality and relationships, she said.
“It got more and more deviant and by 18, he was viewing child pornography,” Beaumont said.
At Monday’s hearing, Carrell pleaded guilty to three counts of encouraging child sex abuse and was sentenced to time served and five years probation for the 2019 case.
For the 2020 charges, he was given 30 days in jail for pleading guilty to third-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
In addition to attending sex offender treatment sessions and therapy, Carrell must register as a sex offender and will be forbidden from accessing the internet or contacting minors.
Carrell has been in counseling for a year, his lawyer, Shelby Thomas, told the judge.
“He is young. If we can change the mindset now, going forward we won’t have issues like this in the future,” Thomas said.
Carrell read a letter apologizing for his conduct. He said in the months after his arrest he felt sorry for himself and blamed others for his problems.
“Your honor, I would like to tell you that I’ve fixed things but that would be untrue. Even though I’ve gained a lot of ground, I still have a long way to go. I’m looking forward to being on this journey and seeing where it will take me.”
