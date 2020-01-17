A Redmond household was “swatted” Thursday night for the third time in five months, and local local police say they’ve encountered legal issues bringing their suspect in Florida to justice for making hoax calls that caused a massive police response.
At about 9:15 p.m., the Redmond Police Department was called to a report of a shooting inside the home of Lisa and Joaquin Rodriguez in the 2800 block of NW 22nd Street. It turned out to be another false alarm, likely perpetrated against the household's teenage daughter and originating on the online game Fortnite.
The call was similar to reports Aug. 11 and Dec. 5 that also elicited major responses from law enforcement, including street closures, SWAT teams combing the house and neighbors receiving reverse 911 calls.
Redmond Police Department has identified a Florida boy it believes is responsible for one or more of the calls. Police aren't sure if he acted alone or was part of a group, Redmond Lt. Curtis Chambers wrote to The Bulletin.
“The Redmond Police Department is taking these incidents very seriously,” Chambers said. “Our detective has spoken with the juvenile's mother, local Florida police, and our local FBI office regarding this investigation … What consequences the juvenile may face is yet to be determined because the investigation is still underway, the complexities of juvenile laws in the two states involved, and federal law.”
Following the August call, the daughter told police she’d been playing Fortnite when she received an unsolicited message from an Xbox user she didn’t know — “Your done for,” — followed by another, “Your getting swatted.” Within minutes, 911 dispatch received a call from someone claiming to have just shot his father and provided the Rodriguez address.
"Fortunately, swatting incidents are rare," Chambers said. "These incidents are dangerous for the victims and take away valuable law enforcement resources from regular duties."
Chambers said the department is working with Deschutes 911 to ensure responses are "consistent with knowledge of previous incidents."
