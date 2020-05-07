A 25-year-old Redmond Gymnastics Academy coach was arrested on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with an under-18 student.
Police received a tip from the gymnastics academy staff and spent five months investigating Kellee Christian Johnson, according to Redmond Police Lt. Jesse Peterson.
Johnson, of Terrebonne, was arrested Wednesday. He's accused in Deschutes County Circuit Court of three counts of second-degree sex abuse and one each of third-degree sex abuse, luring a minor and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. He’s being held in the Deschutes County jail on $7,500 bail.
Johnson was not the victim’s primary coach, but he did attend competitions the child participated in, Peterson said.
Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned May 15.
Redmond police are asking others with knowledge of Johnson or other inappropriate relationships he may have had with minors to contact the Redmond Police Department through dispatch at 541-693-6911.
