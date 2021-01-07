A Redmond couple was sentenced for sexually abusing a teenage girl whom they tried to add to their marriage.
Zachary Andrew Morse and Jessette Nicole Morse plied a 15-year-old girl with alcohol and abused her numerous times in 2016. He was 29 at the time and his wife was 21.
“What you did to me was wrong,” the victim, now 19, said in a statement read aloud Thursday at Zach Morse’s sentencing in Deschutes County Circuit Court, where he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison. “The relationship was rough and confusing. The manipulation was constant.”
The Morses met the girl through their church and soon began a sexual relationship with her, said prosecutor Rosalie Beaumont.
"The couple frequently provided the girl with alcohol and marijuana and would have sex with her while she was intoxicated," Beaumont said.
After the girl moved with her family out of state, the couple sent her a ring and asked her to be a "second wife." Zach Morse told the girl he wanted her to have his child, Beaumont said.
The girl handed over the ring and a card to police, and detectives soon learned that in 2015 Zach Morse had supplied alcohol to a different 15-year-old girl and had sex with her.
Morse pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, sodomy and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
“This is a pattern of predatory behavior,” Beaumont said. “From our perspective, it doesn’t seem like he has any remorse or sympathy for his victims.”
The couple is raising four young children.
Jessette Morse was sentenced Dec. 8. For pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, one of sodomy and one of furnishing alcohol to a minor, Jessette Morse received 30 days jail and three years probation.
Zach Morse’s attorney, Valerie Wright, noted the wide difference in court.
"Jessette received a short amount of time, and that was great. We were in support of that. We wanted you to know that," Wright told the judge.
