A Redmond commercial airline pilot subjected to toxic fumes in the cockpit prevailed this month in a workers compensation claim against his employer, JetBlue Airways.
The Long Island-based airline had originally stopped paying benefits to Andrew Myers, who’s been unable to fly since the 2017 incident.
It’s the first case in the U.S. to establish that the fumes that injured Myers are dangerous, though Myers is far from alone in his injuries, his lawyer told The Bulletin.
“It’s a pretty groundbreaking case,” said attorney Glen Lasken. “It’s a big victory for airline staff and passengers.”
A JetBlue spokesperson declined to comment, citing a company policy against discussing pending litigation.
Myers has worked for JetBlue since 2002, five years after the airline was founded in Delaware. He remains a JetBlue employee, though on disability, and as such, he declined to comment.
On Jan. 17, 2017, Myers was working in the cockpit of a commercial airliner in Portland during a maintenance check when he was exposed to tricresyl phosphate, an oil additive, emanating from the plane’s engine, according to documents from his hearings before the Oregon Workers Compensation Board. He immediately coughed heavily, his eyes stung and watered and the right side of his body shook with tremors.
The following day, Myers and his first officer flew from San Francisco to New York, the first officer flying the plane while Myers handled the radio and checklists. It's the last time Myers was on an airplane.
Over the next few months he saw numerous doctors for a range of cognitive and physical conditions.
Two weeks after the exposure, he filed a workplace injury form with JetBlue’s insurance company, AIG.
He was eventually diagnosed with toxic encephalopathy related to toxic chemical inhalation. It has manifested itself in impairments to Myers’ memory, balance, breath and vision.
In February 2019, JetBlue closed Myers’ claim and issued a denial of all future benefits.
Hearings before the Oregon Workers Compensation Board were held in fall 2019 in Bend and Portland, with testimony from experts from London, Seattle, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
This month, administrative law judge Darren Otto issued his ruling, ordering JetBlue to pay Myers attorney fees totalling $184,000. The order will likely result in hundreds of thousands in back and future benefits to Myers, and the claim could eventually run into the millions of dollars.
Not everyone is affected by tricresyl phosphate the same, Lasken said. The other pilot on board at the time of Myers’ exposure was relatively unaffected. But thousands of people around the world have been injured by tricresyl phosphate from airplane engines, he said.
“My hope is that this case and the others that will inevitably follow will compel the airline industry to be more concerned about the quality of the air being breathed by crew and passengers alike,” Lasken said. “A good starting point would be to not have the exclusive source of the air we all breath on a plane come from the engine compartment.”
Lasken, a solo practitioner with offices in Sisters and Bend, said only one commercial jet airplane draws air for the cabin from outside the plane and not through the engine — the Boeing Dreamliner.
Myers, 56, remains heavily involved with speech, occupational and physical therapy, his wife, Wendy, said. It’s likely he will never fly again.
Wendy Myers said her husband was like a lot of pilots, "extremely high-functioning," prior to his injury. He was training for a triathlon. Now he walks with a cane.
One of his favorite roles as a pilot was helping lost passengers at the airport locate their terminals, Wendy Myers said.
"He misses the whole atmosphere of flying. He misses the mental challenges of it, and the exploring. He misses everything about the job."
