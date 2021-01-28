Among a large slate of criminal justice bills this year at the Capitol is a proposal that would make police mug shots largely unavailable to the public until a person is convicted of a crime.
The proposed bill, introduced by Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, addresses the negative impacts that can arise after the release of an arrest booking photo, especially people who were arrested but never convicted of a crime.
The proposal, which is still being drafted, was briefly discussed Monday in a video hearing of the Subcommittee on Equitable Policing.
It would prohibit the release of booking photos before conviction, except in certain, limited circumstances, including to aid in the identification of a fugitive or suspect in a criminal case.
The bill also targets online platforms that scrape local jail websites and automatically post mug shots on their pages, charging upward of hundreds of dollars to take them down. The industry was addressed with legislation 2013 requiring them to remove mug shots in cases of expungement.
Under the new proposal, these websites would be required to take down mugshots within 30 days of a request and charge no more than $50.
Bend defense attorney Shawn Kollie said he’s seen defendants spend as much as $1,000 to remove a mug shot from the many websites where it had been posted.
Kollie said he supports the bill’s two main purposes: to reinforce the U.S. justice system’s presumption of innocence, and to set limits on pay-to-remove sites.
“If we truly presume folks are innocent unless and until the government proves their case beyond a reasonable doubt, it seems appropriate to not blast an innocent face around the internet/media,” Kollie said.
In Deschutes County, arrest subjects are required to be "booked and printed" in every case, felony or misdemeanor.
Bend defense attorney Erick Ward said that rather than a punishment handed down by a court, the costs associated with having a mug shot in the public eye are often a client's number one concern.
"The mug shot lives forever, even if your case is later dismissed, you're acquitted at trial, or the conviction gets expunged," Ward said. "The mug shot is often the first thing you see when you Google someone's name, so it often has catastrophic effects on a person's employment, reputation, love life and ability to rent."
Mug shots are also part of the arrest data that the media uses to present the facts of a crime story, such as the name of the person arrested, charges filed and the basic facts of the case being made. They have generally been available to the media as public records since the passage of the Public Records Act in 1973.
Journalism groups have traditionally opposed efforts to curtail this information. Two groups in Oregon, the Society of Professional Journalists and the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, opposed a similar 2013 law but representatives of both said they have yet to take formal positions on the new proposal.
The 2013 legislation focused on abuses of the pay-to-remove industry. Tim Gleason, journalism professor at the University of Oregon, said the draft legislation goes too far broadening the earlier law.
"While I understand the intent of the draft proposed bill, it essentially denies the public access to information when access to that information is in the public interest," Gleason wrote to The Bulletin. "Rather than craft a bill that would appropriately balance the privacy interests of the accused and the public interest in disclosure, this draft would take the public’s interest out of the equation."
Fellow Oregon journalism professor Scott Maier said text and photo records should be treated the same by officials and released to the public when lawful to do so. Both are public documents, of public interest and central to the story, he said.
Journalists should exercise care on their end, as well, according to Maier. Some publications have a practice of withholding mug shots until criminal charges are brought, to guard against frivolous arrests.
"This doesn’t mean the media shouldn’t withhold publication. For example, responsible media often withhold or at least minimize visual portrayal of mass-murder suspects — no need to glorify or invite copy-cat incidents," Maier wrote to The Bulletin. "Just because media can publish mug shots doesn’t mean they should."
