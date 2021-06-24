A Redmond businessman was sentenced Thursday to six months of probation after charges in a 2019 child sex-abuse case were dropped.
If Miguel Segoviano violates his probation, he could have to serve up to 10 years in prison and register for life as sex offender.
Segoviano, 51, appeared by video for his sentencing in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Plea negotiations in the case stretched over two years and yielded accusations of witness tampering on both sides.
Ultimately, on Thursday, Segoviano's original case alleging 19 felony sex crimes was dismissed as a formality and a new indictment alleging four counts of coercion was entered into the record. The coercion charges assert Segoviano threatened the victim with criminal conduct if she did not engage in sexual contact with him between 2010 and 2013, when she was 14 to 17 years old.
In addition to serving six months probation, Segoviano was ordered to have no contact with his victim and pay her a fine of $100,000.
The victim was represented in the hearing by attorney Randall Vogt, who has also filed a $4 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Segoviano in Multnomah County.
Segoviano immigrated from Mexico with a sixth-grade education and went on to found businesses in the Redmond area in construction, land development and property management. He today owns more than 55 parcels in Oregon and at his peak, was worth between $10 million to $15 million, according to court records.
The victim met Segoviano through her mother, who grew up with Segoviano in Mexico and later started a relationship with him in Redmond. Starting at age 13, the victim said she began having regular sexual contact with Segoviano that continued until she was 20, according to a victim's impact statement filed in court.
In February 2018, at age 21, the victim went to police with her account. Segoviano was arrested in February 2019.
He declined the opportunity to address the court Thursday.
The victim's 9-page impact statement documented her history with Segoviano, which began when she was 8 and her mother started dating him.
She wrote that being abused by the main male figure in her life for her teenage years denied her a normal childhood, damaged her relationship with her family and "shattered" her reputation in a small town.
She's been in therapy for two years as a result, she wrote, leading to diagnoses of PTSD and clinical depression with occasional suicidal ideation.
