A Prineville woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing from the 71-year-old woman she was paid to care for by the state.
Shawna Lee Mohning, 50, is now an inmate at the Crook County Jail following a tip from Adult Protective Services and a monthlong investigation by the Prineville Police Department.
Police allegedly found in the victim’s bank records evidence Mohning stole thousands of dollars for her personal use. She also reportedly applied for loans using the alleged victim’s personal information.
Mohning is a state-licensed caregiver, and the victim lived at a senior living center while receiving assistance from the state, according to Prineville Det. Shane Wilson.
Mohning is charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment, computer crime, negotiating a bad check, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
She’s been assigned a defense attorney and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Crook County Circuit Court.
