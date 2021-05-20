As opposition to Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19-related mandates grew throughout 2020, city leaders in Oregon — especially rural Oregon — drafted resolutions declaring them unconstitutional.
While those resolutions were largely symbolic, leaders in Prineville hope their version, passed in January, can have a legal impact for their constituents.
The anti-lockdown resolution approved by the Prineville City Council was written to help business owners who chose to argue fines for ignoring Brown’s mandates. The resolution recently survived a judicial review, a step needed in order for the resolution to be effective.
Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe thinks the effort to draft the opinion was worth it.
“It can potentially help the businesses who have been unfairly fined by OSHA,” Beebe said, referring to Oregon Occupational Safety and Health. “I told all of our business community that I would continue to fight for them and this was one way we were actually validated.”
In early January, members of the Prineville council tried a move made by numerous other local governments and business associations who opposed Brown’s orders, by writing her a strongly worded open letter.
But conservative councilors in Prineville wanted to go a step further than a symbolic letter.
They tasked City Attorney Jered Reid with finding a legal mechanism the city could enact that would protect businesses regarding executive orders and state regulations.
What he found was the city was quite limited with what it legally could do, Reid said.
“A city cannot nullify or void state law in any sort of way,” he said.
The solution Reid devised, Resolution 1474, passed the council later that month with a 5-2 vote. The resolution states several specific findings, like that Crook County represented a minute portion of Oregon’s total coronavirus cases and that residents were making good-faith efforts to stop the spread of the disease. Those findings could then be used to argue against a fine in an administrative hearing, such as one called by the Oregon OSHA for violating COVID-19-related business regulations.
Resolution 1474 also included a request for a judicial hearing to validate the resolution. In late March, Reid met one-on-one over video with circuit Judge Michael R. McLane in a judicial review hearing.
McLane issued his opinion upholding the resolution last week.
That judicial approval is key to the resolution, Reid said.
“In order for the resolution to have real validity in those administrative hearings I felt it was critical to have the circuit court validate it,” Reid said.
Resolutions like Baker City’s include tart personal language vilifying the governor. Josephine County’s resolution, which is similar to the one in Prineville, was recently thrown out on judicial review by a Josephine County circuit judge. Reid thinks this was because the language of the Josephine County resolution was too broad.
Reid said the Prineville resolution was intended to be consistent with Oregon law, not oppose it.
“The resolution wasn’t designed to be a political statement,” he said. “It was designed to be an actual legal tool to help our citizens.”
But rather than rest on its laurels, Prineville’s council seems poised to debate the next spicy issue of the day.
On Wednesday, the state announced new Oregon OSHA guidelines regarding masks and vaccinations in a video conference.
These new guidelines appeared to have already caused a stir in the community.
“We do not live in Nazi Germany and having to show papers to be free is not Freedom!” Beebe wrote on his Facebook page May 18. “I did not serve our Country to go through this and neither did all the Americans before me. Misuse and blatant disregard for the Constitution is not okay in my book!”
