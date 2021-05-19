Low water levels close boat ramp at Prineville Reservoir (copy)

A boat at Prineville Reservoir in 2015.

 Bulletin file photo

The day-use area and boat ramp at Prineville Reservoir will be closed for a repaving project from around 9 p.m. Sunday through Monday.

The popular recreation area will reopen Tuesday.

Between now and the closure, visitors should expect delays to enter the day-use parking lot and boat ramp, according to a statement by the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation. Visitors will see heavy equipment in the area.

For information, contact Brian Vaughan with Prineville Reservoir State Park at 541-416-0645 x103.

