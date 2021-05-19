The day-use area and boat ramp at Prineville Reservoir will be closed for a repaving project from around 9 p.m. Sunday through Monday.
The popular recreation area will reopen Tuesday.
Between now and the closure, visitors should expect delays to enter the day-use parking lot and boat ramp, according to a statement by the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation. Visitors will see heavy equipment in the area.
For information, contact Brian Vaughan with Prineville Reservoir State Park at 541-416-0645 x103.
