A Prineville man faces a slew of charges alleging he sexually abused a young girl and was physically abusive with his spouse.
Jesse James Bacchus, 33, was arraigned on a new indictment Thursday in Crook County Circuit Court. He pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges, including the Measure 11 offense of first-degree sexual abuse.
Measure 11 mandates strict sentencing for serious violent and sex-based crimes in Oregon.
Bacchus is accused of domestic violence against a woman named in his indictment, and sexual abuse of an unnamed girl who was born in 2005. The alleged conduct took place last summer in Prineville.
Thursday morning, a grand jury approved an updated indictment alleging new child abuse allegations from May. Bacchus was arraigned on the new indictment in the afternoon.
Bacchus is now charged with sodomy, coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, rape, sex abuse and reckless endangering.
He's currently listed as an inmate of the Crook County jail. A judge set his bond at $250,000, meaning he must pay $25,000 to be released.
