A Prineville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing three girls between 2005 and 2012.
Zane William Carpenter, 72, appeared at a packed hearing Thursday morning in Crook County Circuit Court to answer for his crimes.
Carpenter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one of first-degree sodomy — a charge for each victim. Thirteen additional felony counts were dismissed as a condition of a plea deal.
Two of the victims are now adults. It’s alleged Carpenter manipulated his victims into keeping quiet for years. The abuse ultimately came to light when the victims reconnected for a sleepover in 2020 and discussed, for the first time, being abused at Carpenter’s hands.
Carpenter was served an indictment in September. Eight counts were added to his indictment as the investigation proceeded. He was accused of subjecting the girls to various forms of sexual contact, including rape and sodomy.
The three victims each addressed Judge Daina Vitolins and provided powerful and moving statements, according to District Attorney Wade Whiting, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.
Carpenter is a former conductor of the City of Prineville Railway, an 18-mile short-line railroad connecting Prineville and Redmond.
“I do accept responsibility for all I have done,” Carpenter told the court. “None of the girls are responsible. I am guilty for what I have done. All I can do is ask for forgiveness. I hope and pray there will be healing someday.”
(1) comment
Prison will not be kind to this animal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.