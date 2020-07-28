A Prineville man received 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old child.
Brandon James Hunter, 23, on Monday pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse in Crook County Circuit Court.
An elementary teaching assistant’s tip to police in April 2019 led to the discovery of cellphone videos showing Hunter sexually abusing the child.
Under the sentence handed down by Judge Michael McLane, Hunter will not be eligible for early release from prison and will remain under supervision as a sex offender his entire life.
"These were truly horrific crimes that deserve the lengthy prison sentence that was imposed," said Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting. "The fact that Hunter captured these crimes on video to rewatch and relive his predatory behavior is particularly depraved."
In April, 2019, a teacher’s assistant at a Prineville elementary school noticed something was “off” in the relationship between Hunter and the child. The child told the assistant teacher that Hunter regularly rubbed her upper leg. A mandatory reporter of suspected child abuse, the teaching assistant made a report to her supervisors.
Interviewed by detectives, Hunter admitted to touching the child but denied it was sexual in nature.
