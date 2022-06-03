Police say a Prineville man was a prolific distributor of images of children being sexually abused.
Richard Thor Leblanc, 31, was arrested May 28 following a lengthy investigation, according to the Crook County District Attorney’s office.
Leblanc is now charged in Crook County Circuit Court with 13 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one count of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.
When officers arrived to arrest him, he allegedly did not go willingly. Two Prineville Police officers testified to a grand jury earlier this week that Leblanc threatened to use a knife against officers. Leblanc is further charged with attempted first-degree escape, resisting arrest, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon, a knife.
Leblanc was charged at first with a dozen counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse, but his indictment was enhanced significantly at the grand jury stage. The new charges reflect investigators’ belief Leblanc distributed images of children being sexually abused, according to Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn.
Leblanc has pleaded not guilty.
On Friday, he remained an inmate at the Crook County jail.
