A Powell Butte man appeared in court Monday to plead not guilty to eight charges alleging child sexual abuse.
Jason Neal Petz, 49, is charged with two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy, two counts of third-degree sex abuse and two counts of second-degree sex abuse.
Petz appeared for a plea hearing in Deschutes County Circuit Court, where a judge set a date for a 12-person jury trial in January 2022.
Petz is accused of unlawfully engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 16 between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 2019.
The alleged victim was interviewed at the KIDS Center child abuse investigation organization in Bend. Petz was arrested July 23 and charged that month by a grand jury.
He has been out of custody since summer 2020.
