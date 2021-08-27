A Portland Police officer was shot in the hip Friday morning and a suspect was killed after federal narcotics agents called for help while trying to serve a search warrant in north Portland, police said.
Police did not publicly identify the male suspect or say if he was an adult or minor.
Officers responded to an apartment complex when the suspect started shooting at officers, police said. Officers returned fire and killed him.
The officer who was shot was released later Friday from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and is recovering at home, police said.
“The injured officer is conscious and talking,” police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen said a few hours after the shooting. “I heard he’s doing OK now.”
Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the officer has worked for the Police Bureau for 14 years but did not release his name.
The Drug Enforcement Administration was at the apartment building serving the warrant about 6:30 a.m. when the “suspect was uncooperative,” threatened to shoot agents and was armed, police said. The Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team was called to the scene to help.
Portland officers set up a perimeter and surrounded the location. The suspect started “spraying the area with gunshots” from his apartment about 7:30 a.m., according to a source familiar with the investigation but unauthorized to speak. Witnesses said it appeared the shooting came from the second floor of the suspect’s building, but police did not confirm that.
Allen said officers used nonlethal munitions in an attempt to get the suspect out of the residence, but Allen did not identify what kind. Allen did not specify whether officers were trying to enter the residence when the suspect was shot.
The officer who was shot was inside an adjacent building when a bullet went through the wall and hit him in the hip.
Officers evacuated nearby apartment units during the confrontation and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
“This is a call you never want to get as police chief,” Lovell said at the scene. “This could have been a very deadly situation and I’m glad no one else was injured.”
Lovell said the DEA did not make Portland police aware of the search warrant before the agency called for assistance.
“You never want to be surprised by these kinds of things,” Lovell said.
The DEA is conducting its own investigation into the shooting, Lovell told reporters.
The two Portland officers who fired their weapons at the scene have been placed on administrative leave as is standard Police Bureau policy.
The neighborhood, between N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Avenue, is mostly filled with apartment complexes and a few single-family homes. Much of the area was cordoned off Friday morning as nearly 40 police cars, fire trucks and ambulances lined the streets.
Adrian Ridgeway said he was staying with four friends in a vacation rental on Willis on the last day of a trip from San Antonio, Texas, when he was awakened by gunshots.
“We heard gunshots and breaking glass and police yelling, ‘Come out,’” he said. “We just piled in the bathroom because it seemed like the only safe thing to do. We didn’t know what angle (the shots were coming from).”
A short time later Ridgeway said he heard officers saying, “We know you’ve been hit” to the suspect as they tried to persuade him to surrender. Ridgeway said the place where he was staying was directly across an alleyway from the apartment where the warrant was served.
After police told him it was safe, Ridgeway looked across the alleyway and said it looked as if the suspect had tried to barricade the doors with dog kennels piled against the glass.
”They got us out of there pretty quick,” Ridgeway said of police.
Michael Adams was working on his car nearby on N. Argyle Street near Fenwick Avenue about 8 a.m. when he heard six or seven gunshots.
Within minutes the area was swarmed by police cars and he saw officers get out of their cars and don tactical vests before heading south on Fenwick.
Damon Maxwell was getting ready for work in his home near the corner of N. Interstate Place and Willis when he said he heard what sounded like three shots, a pause, then three or for more.
His house is just off Columbia, and he said he often hears cars backfiring so didn’t think much of it.
A short time later he heard officers yelling, “Come out. This is the police.”
While he was surprised to hear that a shooting had occurred so close to his home, he wasn’t exactly shocked.
”There’s always something going on in this neighborhood,” he said.
Daryl Turner, executive director of the Portland Police Association, said the Police Bureau’s Detective Division also is investigating the shooting.
“This is a prime example of the dangers we face every day as police officers, responding to calls for service —often coordinating with other agencies and jurisdictions,” he said in a statement. “In dedication to the safety our community, we respond in instances that may be extremely volatile and can rapidly escalate to a life-threatening situation at any moment.”
This is the third fatal shooting by Portland police this year.
On the morning of April 16, Officer Zachary DeLong shot and killed Robert Douglas Delgado, 46, in Lents Park. Delgado appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was reported making quick draws with a gun in the park. The gun turned out to be a replica.
On June 24, Officer Curtis Brown shot Michael Ray Townsend, 40, when he and others responded to a call about a suicidal man at a Motel 6 in northeast Portland. Surveillance video showed Townsend approaching officers with a weapon in his hand. It was described as a screwdriver with a sharpened end.
