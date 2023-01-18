A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges.
Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, in connection with several crimes in spring 2022. Bivins was allegedly recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
“Bivins used spray paint to write ‘Die Juden’ on the exterior of the sanctuary building at Congregation Beth Israel, a synagogue in Portland, Oregon, and he used a rock to break a window in another building on the synagogue’s campus,” a court filing outlining the charges states.
Bivins, a former freelance journalist living in Portland, expressed increasingly racist views online in the months leading up to the attacks. He is also facing state charges and was indicted on May 17, 2022, in Multnomah County on 11 charges related to the hate-fueled violence.
Statewide the number of reported bias crimes has increased. Oregonians reported 1,099 bias crimes to an Oregon Department of Justice hotline in 2020, the first year the hotline existed. The following year, 1,683 bias crimes were reported, a 53% increase.
Bivins is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Feb. 22. He is currently being held in custody by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and his state trail is scheduled to start Jan. 23.
