The Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland. Federal officials have charged a Portland man with hate crimes. 

A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges.

Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, in connection with several crimes in spring 2022. Bivins was allegedly recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.

