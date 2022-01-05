A Redmond man is facing attempted murder, rape and other charges after a woman said she was held for weeks against her will.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, Redmond Police responded to a report of a domestic violence assault in a home in the 2800 block of SW Peridot Avenue in Redmond. A person told police that Bernardino Martinez Jr. had been holding a woman against her will for several weeks and that he’d threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.
Redmond officers contacted the alleged victim via phone and told her to leave if she could and they would pick her up, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
“Redmond PD then saw the victim run from the residence, and they picked her up,” Hummel told The Bulletin. “The victim had visible injuries.”
Martinez Jr. was arrested Tuesday night when a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by police. Assisting in the arrest was the regional SWAT team, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team, according to a statement by Redmond Police.
Martinez Jr. was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on 18 criminal counts, including first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, coercion and attempted murder.
His indictment states he allegedly threatened his victim with a handgun and struck her knowing she was pregnant.
Martinez Jr.’s next court date is Wednesday.
