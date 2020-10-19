A 32-year-old Bend woman was arrested early Monday for allegedly burning the motor home of a woman who'd let her stay the night.
Elizabeth Butler is also alleged to have assaulted the owner of the trailer with a metal baseball bat before using the bat to break windows of a nearby business, Advanced Commercial Cleaning on Empire Avenue, according to the Bend Police Department.
At 3:09 a.m., a woman called 911 to report she'd just been assaulted and her trailer was on fire near a transient camp on Hunnell Road between Loco Road and Cooley Road.
Officers and firefighters arrived to find a Winnebago Chieftain motor home engulfed in flames. The owner, Misty Andresen, told police the woman who'd assaulted her had fled on foot.
Andresen said she'd allowed Butler to sleep in her RV because it was cold and Butler usually sleeps in a tent. Andresen said she'd awoken around 3 a.m. to the main cabin or her RV aflame. She said as she was dragging items outside, Butler attacked her with a bat, striking her in the head, torso and arm.
"Andresen had no idea as to why Butler was attacking her," wrote Bend Sgt. Tommy Russell in a release.
A Bend officer responding on the call reportedly saw a woman bashing windows of a nearby business with a bat. Butler also allegedly hit the windows of a nearby car.
Police believe drugs were a factor in the incident.
Andresen was transported to St. Charles Bend with injuries.
Butler was arrested and lodged in the Deschutes County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.