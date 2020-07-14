Two Deschutes County residents were injured in separate alleged road-rage assaults over the weekend, police said.
In one, two La Pine men in a truck allegedly menaced a cyclist with a handgun after striking him with their vehicle.
The alleged victim, Andrew Heller, was participating in a demonstration at NW Wall and Greenwood streets at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the men in the truck, either Darrell Shane Goddard, 37 or Robert John Thompson, 50, yelled a “derogatory statement” at Heller, who followed the truck several blocks on his bicycle, according to information released by Bend Police Department. They exchanged words and the passenger of the truck, Goddard, opened his door, striking Heller with it and causing him to crash into a parked vehicle, Bend Police said.
The driver, Thompson, pulled over and approached Heller with a handgun pointed at him, Bend Police said. Heller remained still and Thompson returned to his vehicle and drove off. Bend Police caught up to the truck about a mile away and arrested the two men.
They were cited with menacing, assault and reckless endangering and were allowed to leave. Thompson is facing an additional weapons charge.
In the other case, a flagger was assaulted by a driver Thursday evening near Butler Market Road and Hamehook Road.
Road worker Theresa McGuire, 55, told police the driver of a dark Jeep Wrangler TJ attempted to drive around her and got out of his vehicle, argued with her and assaulted her, according to a release by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
McGuire was part of a crew preparing to transport a house on county roads. She was transported by medics to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries.
The man who assaulted McGuire remains at large, according the sheriff's office. He was last seen driving east on Butler Market Road toward the Powell Butte Highway. He’s described as a white man, tall with a thick build and wearing khaki pants. Anyone with information is asked to call 541-693-6911 and ask for Sgt. Aaron Harding.
(1) comment
'They were cited with menacing, assault and reckless endangering and were allowed to leave.'
What in the world? He pointed his weapon at a fellow citizen for no reason!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.