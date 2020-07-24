A potential bomb threat investigated at a Bend roundabout Thursday night turned out to be a hoax, according to Bend Police.
A person called police around 10:23 p.m., to report a suspicious device was hanging from the art installation at the intersection of Reed Market Road and Brookswood Boulevard.
The roundabout was closed in all directions until the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad arrived and determined the device was a hoax. The roads were reopened at 1:45 a.m.
Bend Police spokeswoman Lt. Juli McConkey said a description of the device was not available Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding the suspicious device is asked to call 541-693-6911.
