Bend Police officers are looking for a peeping Tom believed to have invaded the privacy of several people using restrooms at Riverbend Park.
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the park at 799 SW Columbia St. after several people saw a man attempt to view users of the park restrooms.
The man fled the area before officers arrived. He was described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s with brownish blond hair, wearing a dark green sweatshirt, long gray shorts and "backpacking-style" backpack.
Police collected evidence at the park that was sent to the state crime lab.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bend Cpl. Josh Spano at jspano@bendoregon.gov or 541-280-8400.
