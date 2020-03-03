Police are seeking help finding a 35-year-old California man who didn’t appear in a Prineville courtroom Monday, the day he was to stand trial for child sex abuse charges.
William Red Hawk Espinoza emailed his lawyer early Monday to say his car was broken down in Hershey, California. His jury trial in Crook County Circuit Court was put off one day to accommodate Espinoza, his lawyer, Matthew Murphy confirmed Tuesday.
When Espinoza failed to appear Tuesday, a national arrest warrant was issued and his bond was set at $1.5 million.
“That’s the latest information we have at this time,” said Crook County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Sanchez.
Murphy declined to comment further, as did Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting.
At the time of his arrest, Espinoza was a Facebook employee living in Prineville. His last known address is in Turlock, California, where he has family. He also has ties to Stevenson, California
He is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl between November 2015 and March 2016. He’s charged with one count of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Espinoza was indicted by a grand jury in June 2018 and he pleaded not guilty.
Espinoza is listed as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 230 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is a certified private pilot who owns a single-engine aircraft, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call Sanchez at (541) 447-6398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.