The remains of the young girl found in a rest area off state Highway 18 in December in Lincoln County were in a duffel bag, Oregon State Police revealed Thursday.
She also was wearing a pull-up diaper, police said. State police did not say why they decided to release the details now and still have not released how the girl died.
A more detailed DNA analysis indicated the child was between the ages of 7 and 9, police said. Authorities earlier had estimated the girl was between 6½ and 10.
She had brown or hazel eyes, brown or black hair, light brown skin that was fair and without freckles, police said. She has been identified as mostly Caucasian with some Central American ancestry.
State police have so far ruled out more than 60 potential missing children from across the country and on Thursday said in a statement that “there is a strong likelihood this child has not been reported missing.”
The conditions of her remains suggested they had been at the rest area for at least 30 days before a motorist found them Dec. 10.
The rest area is along Highway 18 as it slices through the densely wooded H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Lincoln County.
The child’s remains were along the banks of the Salmon River, about 75 to 100 yards from the rest area parking lot on the east side of the highway.
Police ask anyone with information that might help investigators identify the girl to call call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
