Police agencies in Central Oregon are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person involved in multiple burglaries to businesses in Sisters and Redmond.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the Redmond Police Department sent a release to media Friday morning.
The burglaries took place overnight between June 17th and 18th.
