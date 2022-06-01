blue flashing police car during a roadblock

Bend Police are seeking help identifying the driver who injured a teenage cyclist and drove off.

The crash occurred at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of NE U.S. Highway 20 in Bend, according to a police statement released Wednesday.

A 15-year-old boy was riding east in the bicycle lane on an electric bike when he was struck crossing a driveway to a shopping center near Dean Swift Road that contains Cibelli's Pizza, Allure Nails and Double Tap Firearms, police said. The cyclist was thrown from his bike. The driver stopped briefly in the shopping center before turning around and driving away, police said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the vehicle to be an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee or Ford Escape in a two-tone tan or gold, with darker paint on the bottom half of the SUV.

The cyclist, whose name was not released by police, suffered a dislocated elbow and broken arm.

"The force of the impact may have resulted in damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle, and it’s extremely unlikely the driver would not have known a collision occurred," wrote Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller.

Officers believe the driver committed the crime of failure to perform the duties of a driver.

People with information are asked to the dispatch nonemergency line at 541-693-6911.

