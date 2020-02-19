Bend Police say there appears to be no documented connection between allegations of misconduct by two Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeants and a 911 emergency at the home of a sheriff’s deputy last month.
But Sgt. Kevin Dizney, one of the two officers placed on paid leave during a sheriff’s office misconduct investigation, was at the home of the deputy who called Bend Police on Jan. 31.
Sheriff’s deputy Alexandra Lamb — who lives next door to Dizney — called 911 because a man she had broken up with was at her home and having a personal crisis, according to a Bend Police report. Lamb’s fear was that he had access to firearms “within arm’s reach,” the report states.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter released the police report Wednesday and said there was “no documented nexus” between the call at Lamb’s home and the announcement the day before by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office that two sergeants were on paid leave while the agency looked into alleged policy violations.
In addition to Dizney, Sgt. Deke DeMars was also placed on paid leave.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. William Bailey would not say Wednesday whether either misconduct investigation was related to the Jan. 31 incident.
“I’m not able to provide specific details regarding the alleged policy violations in either investigation,” he told The Bulletin in an email.
Around 8:09 p.m., Lamb called 911 to report she’d recently broken up with the man she lived with and he was upset.
Bend Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the home in southeast Bend and at around 8:26 p.m., a firefighter asked dispatch for law enforcement assistance at Lamb’s home. The dispatcher was told it was a “possible domestic” incident, and that the boyfriend was “combative,” according to the narrative of a Bend Police report.
“I reviewed call notes and found the (reporting party) was Alexandra Lamb, whom I know to be a DSCO Deputy,” Bend Police officer Josh Spano wrote in his report.
“Numerous” Bend officers responded to the call.
Spano arrived at the home to find the former boyfriend in the garage talking to firefighters, and Lamb standing in the driveway.
Lamb told Spano she and the boyfriend of two years had been going through a breakup for about two weeks. He was upset about not being hired by any law enforcement agencies in Central Oregon, after he’d quit his job and moved to Bend to be with Lamb, the police report states.
Lamb said the former boyfriend had left the house around 8 p.m. that night and said he wasn’t coming back. Shortly afterward, Lamb was sitting in her living room when she heard the garage door open.
On a workbench in the garage were four pistols the boyfriend had cleaned several weeks prior, the police report states.
The former boyfriend agreed to leave with officers that night and was not arrested.
The report states Lamb was consoled at the scene by Dizney, 47, and his wife, Vicki, a former longtime Deschutes County Parole & Probation officer.
“Dizney said that he would assist Lamb and get her a safe place to stay until the issues were resolved,” Spano wrote in the police report.
On Tuesday, Kevin Dizney was placed on paid administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigates “alleged policy violations,” according to a statement from Bailey, the sheriff’s office spokesman.
The same release states that DeMars is also on paid leave pending an internal investigation. The release does not say when DeMars, 36, was placed on leave.
In 2007, DeMars was recognized as the state’s best deputy by the Association of Oregon Sheriffs, according to Bulletin archives.
Tuesday afternoon, after receiving inquiries from The Bulletin, Sheriff Shane Nelson called Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel offering a “heads-up” that his office would soon be sending a case to review, according to Hummel.
Hummel on Wednesday said he had reviewed reports about the Jan. 31 incident and had determined no crimes had occurred.
“All law enforcement officers acted appropriately,” Hummel said.
Porter said Bend Police did not intend to release its report from the Jan. 31 incident due to the “overwhelming medical nature of the call.” But there was a question about whether the sergeants now on leave were associated with the call.
“The fact Lamb, Dizney and DeMars are all public officials, and the DCSO had released the suspension of the sergeants, I discussed it with our legal department and we agreed the totality of the circumstances could be seen as it being in the public interest to release the report after it was heavily redacted,” Porter said in an email.
