Before newly hired police officers can begin their careers in Central Oregon, they must first travel to Sisters to sit with Dr. Kris Falco.
Falco is a clinical psychologist with an expertise in police psychology, one of a handful of qualified professionals in Oregon in an emerging field. In her pre-employment screenings, she scans for traits like exploitativeness, rigidity, a lack of empathy, excessive anxiety and prejudice. She estimates these “red flags” pop up in about 5% of candidates.
“We have a model that comes from testing thousands of officers who are well thought of by their peers and supervisors and have no complaints against them, so we know what a good officer’s psychological profile looks like,” she said.
A law enacted this year mandates that all Oregon police officers receive a psychological evaluation prior to their first day on the job. For Falco, this has meant more clients from small rural agencies she’d never contracted with before, such as the Nyssa and Malin police departments.
The nation’s attention is fixed firmly on police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Falco explained what she looks for when evaluating potential law enforcement officers.
The face-to-face portion of the evaluation lasts more than an hour. Then the prospective hire is given an iPad for a psychological inventory that helps Falco build a profile. Candidates are asked if they’ve ever attempted suicide and when was their most recent fistfight. Not all questions appear to be relevant to work in law enforcement.
“A lot of the questions are quite innocuous, and yet, they’ll help us learn whether a person has integrity or not, or has good stress tolerance or not,” Falco said.
There are also questions that imply race, gender and sexual orientation in other people that are intended to spot inherent prejudices.
“The people who don’t believe in the goodness of other people, we wouldn’t want those people to be police officers,” Falco said. “In those cases, I’ll definitely say something to hiring agency.”
In addition to pre-employment screenings, police psychologists perform several other functions, including debriefing officers after police shootings, performing fitness-for-duty evaluations and counseling officers and their families.
Falco’s completed evaluations are shared with police officials, but they don’t go in an officer’s personnel file because they are considered medical documents, which are protected by patient privacy laws.
Prior to an evaluation, Falco talks to chiefs and sheriffs about what to look for. Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is vocal about the primary importance of officer recruitment in a successful police force. Since his appointment in 2014, he’s worked closely with Falco to find candidates who test highly in empathy. He said this trait is useful in reducing use-of-force encounters with the public, which the Bend Police Department has done in recent years despite an overall increase in emergency calls and a growing population.
In 2019, Bend’s approximately 96 sworn officers were involved in 63 use-of-force incidents.
“We look for applicants who possess high emotional intelligence. Individuals who are empathetic, who have high self-awareness and are able to self-regulate. They are motivated and, above all, empathetic.”
Lane County defense attorney Laura A. Fine said police reform starts at the top.
“The fundamental change that we need to see in policing is going away from the warrior culture to the role of caretaker in the community,” she said. “And that’s going to take incredibly strong leadership.”
Bend Police Department is in the middle of perhaps its most important hiring decision in years. Chief Porter had planned for more than a year to retire in March to focus on teaching, but the pandemic changed his plans. Porter’s retirement date is now June 30, and the city has narrowed the field of possible replacements to five — three internal candidates and two external.
City Manager Eric King said he intends to release the names of the finalists on June 15. Interviews will be conducted June 18 and 19, then the candidates will take part in three interview panels consisting of police department staff, city leadership and Bend community leaders. In addition, there will be two virtual town halls, one that will focus on racial equity and serving underrepresented communities, and a Q&A with police department employees.
Oregon’s requirement that new officers get psychological evaluations doesn’t apply to incoming police chiefs. Rather than a psychological evaluation , King has asked the finalists to participate in an assessment to evaluate their skillsets, emotional intelligence and approach to leadership.
“I wouldn’t completely rule out administering a physiological test as I move through the remainder of the process,” King wrote to The Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.