A gunshot victim found by his car near Drake Park last month was arrested Thursday on suspicion of breaking into the home of the man who shot him, Bend Police said.
Police say Jordan Timothy Thorn, 27, is suspected of burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. He was cited by Bend Police on Thursday night, though not taken into custody due to the injuries sustained in the shooting, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
"(The) ultimate charges will be up to the grand jury," Hummel said.
Bend Police interviewed witnesses and examined evidence in the the Nov. 19 incident, according to a spokesperson.
Around 3:15 p.m. that day, numerous people called 911 to report a person had been shot in a home in the 600 block of Riverfront Street and fled in a vehicle. That man, identified by police as Thorn, stopped his silver sedan shortly afterward on NW Riverside Boulevard at Drake Park, got out and was assisted by passersby.
Police say Thorn was shot in the doorway of the home by its occupant, Marshall Rogers, 28, who cooperated with police at the scene was not charged.
