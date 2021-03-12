A Prineville man allegedly forced an 11-year-old relative to steal a handgun from a firearm store as he looked on.
Cameron Joseph Holt, 33, is charged in Crook County Circuit Court with first-degree theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.
Holt is barred from possessing firearms due to a prior felony domestic violence conviction.
He's pleaded not guilty to the current charges and is due back in court next month.
On Dec. 7, Todd Stone, owner of Prepper Up in Prineville, called police to report that a child accompanied by an adult had stolen a Glock handgun from his store.
Stone played surveillance footage for a responding officer that showed a man and a boy walking throughout the store and lingering near a hard-plastic firearm display case. When the employees weren't looking, the boy allegedly lifted the case lid, took out a pistol and stuffed it in the front of his waistband.
The two were standing about two feet apart at the time and when the boy was done, he looked up at the man, wrote Prineville Police officer Daniel Pelayo in a court document.
The pistol is a 9 mm G45 model with a gold-plated barrel valued at $660.
Employees reported that after the boy took the handgun, he told the man repeatedly they needed to leave the store, which they did, court records state. Pelayo ran a license plate number through Department of Motor Vehicles records and returned Holt's name and Stone verified Holt's identity by reviewing a mugshot from a recent arrest. Records indicated Holt had an 11-year-old relative.
That month, police used a drone to establish that the Hyundai that Holt was seen driving was present at his listed address. Police arrested him on the property.
In 2010, he was convicted of child neglect and ordered to attend parenting classes, among other penalties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.