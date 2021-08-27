A Madras woman was shot and killed over a backpack, and the person authorities say is responsible might soon be heading to prison, according to recently released court documents.
Jenna Rae Campbell, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide last month in Jefferson County Circuit Court. She’s scheduled to be sentenced in September for the death of Doretta Adaline “Dee Dee” Smith, 42.
Campbell, also known as “Jenna Soup,” was arrested in December with an alleged accomplice after a manhunt near Smith Rock. She and a co-defendant, Thomas David James Cross, 22, of Madras, were charged with robbery, burglary and an attempted carjacking. She alone was charged in Smith’s death, and initially faced charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
A probable cause statement filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court shows Madras Police believe Campbell shot Smith after Smith confronted her over a stolen backpack.
At 9:22 p.m. Dec. 16, gunshots were reported outside a home at 896 SW First St. in Madras. Witnesses told police Smith yelled, “I got shot!” and stumbled forward and against a parked car.
Police arrived to find Smith unresponsive on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound in her chest. Several people attempted life-saving efforts before paramedics arrived and transported Smith to St. Charles Madras, where she was pronounced dead.
Police identified six people in the garage at the time, including Campbell and Smith. Madras Police Sgt. Brent Schulke wrote in his report that several witnesses evaded direct questions, changed their stories or were reluctant to provide details about what happened, according to court records.
Witness Jeffrey Armstrong told police Campbell and Smith were arguing over makeup stolen from Smith’s daughter. He said Smith lunged at Campbell and he heard a gunshot. He saw Campbell holding a shiny chrome or silver pistol in her right hand before fleeing in a muddy, light-colored quad-cab pickup truck, Armstrong told Madras Police.
Another witness, Smith’s friend Robert Holquin, said the conflict between Campbell and Smith had been brewing for several days. Smith found out Campbell had been with a man who had stolen a car with the backpack inside and the backpack contained makeup valuable to Smith, Holquin told police.
On the night of the shooting, Smith picked up Holquin and drove to Armstrong’s house to confront Campbell, according to court records.
“Robert said he saw Jenna back up into the corner of the garage and pulled out a gun,” Schulke wrote. “He said he tried to grab the gun and it went and off and Robert thought Jenna shot him.”
After the shooting, police sought the public’s help to find Campbell.
At 10:50 p.m. Dec. 21, Campbell and Cross allegedly broke into a home on NE 47th St. in Terrebonne and used a gun to steal a 1983 Ford Ranger from the owner, RC Phillips. They led police on a pursuit on rural roads until officers backed off. Campbell was caught by police after running from the Ford Ranger after a crash.
Campbell’s attorney, Geoffrey Gokey, did not return calls or emails seeking comment.
Smith had four children between the ages of 9 and 24. Her final Facebook post, made on Dec. 15, was a quote: “Bad communication ends a lot of good things.”
