Police arrested a 48-year-old La Pine man for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.
Jason Neal Petz was arrested Wednesday following an eight-month investigation, according to Bend Police Lt. Adam Juhnke. Petz would allegedly meet the girl at the Bend Value Inn on NE Third Street, arriving in his gold 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
"We believe there could be other motels along the Third street corridor," Juhnke said.
He was arraigned Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. He's being held at the Deschutes County jail, charged with two counts each of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and second-degree sex abuse. The charged crimes are alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 but detectives believe the alleged abuse could have extended beyond those dates.
The alleged abuse was reported to authorities by someone at the Bend Value Inn in fall 2019.
The victim is now 16 and lives in Deschutes County.
People with information are asked to contact detective Russell Skelton at 541-322-2983.
