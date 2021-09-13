Police say a drunken driver drove head-on into a family of four traveling in a minivan Sunday night.
All people involved survived the wreck on the overpass on Third Street on the north end of Bend, though the woman driving the minivan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The woman's identity and current condition were not available Monday.
Around 9:52 p.m., Bend Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of an impaired driver "all over the road" in the 1900 block of NE Third Street. Witnesses told officers a white Ford pickup had struck a tree on the side of the road and sped away, according to Bend Police.
Jose Aguirre Bernabe, 27, allegedly drove head-on into the minivan, which contained an adult man and woman and two children, according to Bend Police. After striking the van, Bernabe allegedly continued driving on the overpass until striking a guardrail. He narrowly missed hitting a second vehicle, police say.
The minivan driver had to be extricated from her vehicle. The other three van occupants were also taken to St. Charles Bend, though with minor injuries, according to authorities.
Bernabe was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, criminal mischief and reckless endangering.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.