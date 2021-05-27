Bend Police have arrested the suspect in a double stabbing over the weekend.
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Eric David Taylor, 21, turned himself in at the Bend Police Department, according to a statement from police.
Around 10 p.m., Saturday, police responded to a fight in the parking lot of the StoneBriar apartments in the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 20 in Bend. Witnesses described numerous people fighting.
Two male stabbing victims were sent to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. No arrests were made at the time.
Detectives had issued a public statement earlier in the day that they had identified Taylor, of Redmond, as a suspect but could not find him.
